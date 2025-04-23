Boston College Softball Earns Midweek Win Over Merrimack
The Boston College Eagles (21-23, 5-13 ACC) softball team earned a midweek win over the Merrimack Warriors (9-28, 6-11 MAAC) 8-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles got on the board in the bottom half of the first inning to go in front 2-0. Catcher Hannah Slike brought in the first run on an RBI triple and scored on a fielding error.
Boston College extended its lead in the second 5-0 on a two-RBI triple by second baseman Emma Jackson and an RBI single by Slike.
After two scoreless frames, the Eagles added to their lead 8-0 in the fifth to force the run-rule victory.
Pinch hitter Maycee Hilt and left fielder Zoe Hines both scored on a fielding error to make it a 7-0 ballgame while pinch hitter Makenna Segal hit an RBI single to end the game.
All runs were unearned for Merrimack pitcher Brandi Neil, who entered the circle in place of Sarah Shurtleff in the inning.
As for Boston College, pitcher Kelly Colleran started in the circle. In her three innings pitched, the sophomore allowed no hits or runs and struck out five batters.
Bailey Kendziorski entered in relief in the fourth and allowed three hits and one walk as well as struck out two batters in two innings of work.
With the win, the Eagles extend their winning streak to two games as they took Game 3 against No. 19 Clemson on Saturday to avoid getting swept.
Next up, Boston College travels to Syracuse, N.Y., for a three-game series against the Syracuse Orange starting on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.