Boston College Softball Gives Up 19 Runs in Series Opening Loss to NC State
The Boston College Eagles (11-13, 0-7 ACC) softball team dropped its first game of the series to the NC State Wolfpack (19-11, 3-4 ACC) on Friday afternoon.
NC State’s offense got going early as the team plated three runs in the top of the first inning.
Wolfpack first baseman Michele Tarpey hit a leadoff double off Eagles starting pitcher Kelly Colleran. In the next at-bat, second baseman Teagan Thrunk got on base with an RBI single and designated player Hannah Church capped off the inning with a two-run home run to put NC State up 3-0.
In the second, the Wolfpack extended its lead mainly on Boston College miscues.
Left fielder MaKayla Marbury reached base on an error by Eagles third baseman Janis Espinoza and center fielder Tori Ensley drew a walk in the following plate appearance. Thrunk loaded up the bases with a single and Church brought in a pair of runs on two-RBI double which ended Colleran’s day.
Eagles pitcher Gabriella Aughton came into the game in relief.
NC State tackled on two more runs after the pitching change on an error by Boston College second baseman Sammy Horn to make the score 7-0 in favor of the Wolfpack.
The Wolfpack’s offense continued to be explosive through the third as the team notched a monster seven-run inning.
Ensley started the base traffic with a leadoff double. After that, Thrunk drew a walk and both crossed home plate on a three-run home run by Church.
The blast forced the Eagles to make its third pitching change of the game, bringing in Shannon MacLeod out of the pen.
NC State added two more runs to extend its lead 13-0 on an error by Eagles shortstop Gator Robinson and a sacrifice fly by Ensley rounded out the scoring for the Wolfpack 14-0.
Boston College plated its first run of the day in the third. First baseman Meghan Schouten got on base on an error by Tarpey, advanced to second on a wild pitch, reached third on a groundout, and scored on a throwing error by Wolfpack third baseman Hannah Goodwin to make it 14-1.
Goodwin made up for the mistake in the fourth as she hit a three-run home run to put NC State ahead 17-1.
Boston College’s offense starting to come alive in the fourth, but the team’s deficit was too big to overcome.
Eagles center fielder Zoe Hines started their scoring with an RBI double and came home on an error by NC State catcher Ellington Whitaker. Schouten recorded an RBI on a triple and Horn finished off the scoring with an RBI groundout to make the score 17-5.
The Wolfpack added two final runs to its score in the fifth to secure the 19-5 victory.
With the loss, the Eagles remain winless in conference play after being swept by Cal and No. 23 Virginia.
Next up, Boston College and NC State will play Game 2 of the three-game set on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on ACCNX.