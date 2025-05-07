Boston College Softball Outfielder Earns First-Team All-ACC Honors
The ACC released its yearly awards and honors on Wednesday morning which featured one Eagle.
Boston College outfielder Jordan Stephens earned First-Team All-ACC honors.
The senior was named to the team for her impressive 2025 campaign. This season, Stephens started in 50 games and recorded a .364 batting average (.405 in ACC games), 56 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, batted 41 runs in, stole six bases, drew eight walks, and struck out just five times. She also tallied a .662 slugging percentage, a .386 on-base percentage, and a .976 fielding percentage.
Stephens led the team in batting average, hits, home runs and runs batted in.
The Tampa, Fla., native has spent two seasons on The Heights after transferring from Alabama during the 2023 offseason.
She was the only Boston College player to earn a conference honor this season.
As for the yearly awards, Virginia Tech outfielder Cori McMillan won Player of the Year, Clemson right-handed pitcher Reese Basinger won Pitcher of the Year, Duke utility player Thessa Malau'ulu won Defensive Player of the Year, Clemson right-handed pitcher Macey Cintron won Freshman of the Year, and Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda won Coach of the Year.
Below are the full awards and honors for this year from the ACC.
Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, Sr., OF
Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP
Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau'ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL
Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP
Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State
All-Freshman Team
Mia Phillips, California, Freshman , INF
Macey Cintron, Clemson, Freshman, DP/RHP
Marian Collins, Clemson, Freshman, INF
Jazzy Francik, Florida State, Freshman, P
Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech, Redshirt Freshman, INF
Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech, Freshman, OF
Char Lorenz, Louisville, Redshirt Freshman, OF
Caroline O'Brien, Notre Dame, Freshman, INF
Joie Economides, Stanford, Freshman, INF
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech, Freshman, INF
First-Team All-ACC
Jordan Stephens, Boston College, Senior, OF
Lagi Quiroga, California, Sophomore, C
Maddie Moore, Clemson, Senior, INF
Alex Brown, Clemson, Senior, INF
Macey Cintron, Clemson, Freshman, DP/RHP
Reese Basinger, Clemson, Senior, RHP
Aminah Vega, Duke, Junior, INF
Isa Torres, Florida State, Sophomore, INF
Jahni Kerr, Florida State, Redshirt Senior, OF
Jazzy Francik, Florida State, Freshman, P
Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina, Graduate, INF
River Mahler, Stanford, Junior, INF
Eden Bigham, Virginia, Junior, P
Jade Hylton, Virginia, Junior, INF
Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, Senior, OF
Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech, Sophomore, INF
Second-Team All-ACC
Tianna Bell, California, Junior, INF
D'Auna Jennings, Duke, Junior, OF
Ana Gold, Duke, Senior, INF
Thessa Malau'ulu, Duke, Graduate, INF
Dani Drogemuller, Duke, Graduate, RHP
Katie Dack, Florida State, Senior, OF
Michaela Edenfield, Florida State, Senior, C
Ashtyn Danley, Florida State, Sophomore, P
Char Lorenz, Louisville, Redshirt Freshman, OF
Emily Jones, Stanford, Junior, OF
Kyra Chan, Stanford, Junior, OF
Alyssa Houston, Stanford, Sophomore, P
Macee Eaton, Virginia, Sophomore, INF
Kylie Aldridge Virginia Tech, Junior, C
Third-Team All-ACC
Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson, Junior, OF
Brooke McCubbin, Clemson, Senior, RHP
Kennedy Harp, Florida State, Sophomore, OF
Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech, Freshman, OF
Hannah Church, NC State, Junior, C/DP
Taylor Ensley, NC State, Senior, OF
Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina, Senior, INF
Addison Amaral, Notre Dame, Sophomore, INF
Joie Economides, Stanford, Freshman, INF
Jade Berry, Stanford, Sophomore, INF
Taryn Kern, Stanford, Junior, INF
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech, Freshman, INF
Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech, Sophomore, C
Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech, Sophomore, P
Emma Lemely, Virginia Tech, Senior, P
