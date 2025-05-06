Zoe Hines, Beck Milner Earn Honors For Hitting Performances
Two Boston College diamond stars earned honors this week for their hitting performances in the closing weeks of each season.
Zoe Hines of BC Softball and Beck Milner of BC Baseball both were tabbed as the Franklin Hitters of the Week for their efforts against Stanford in both sports. Both teams suffered series losses to the cross-country foe.
Milner went 3-4 at the plate for Boston College in the team's final game against the Cardinals with three runs, one double and one stolen base. Hines finished her series off against Stanford with only one hit in the final game, but drove in three runs to give the Eagles some life on the offensive end.
The games against Stanford served as the final innings of the 2025 softball season, with head softball coach Amy Kvilhaug announcing that she plans to retire following a sub-.500 season at the helm of the program. The softball head coaching search serves as the only one of the offseason thus far for Boston College.
As far as baseball is concerned, there are still some innings left to play, even if the Eagles 2025 season is drawing to a bittersweet end. The team is looking at two midweek contests with UMass Lowell before taking on Cal in the final weekend series of the regular season.
In review, the 2025 season did not go as planned for either squad. At this point, all eyes are turned towards the future, with new coaches, fresh faces via the recruiting trail and the NCAA Transfer portal and hopefully, a few more wins in 2026.