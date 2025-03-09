Boston College Softball Run Ruled by Cal
The Boston College Eagles (10-7, 0-2 ACC) softball team suffered a run rule loss to the Cal Golden Bears (18-4, 2-0 ACC) 12-4 on Saturday.
Cal jumped out to a fast 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of two-run home runs by right fielder Elon Butler and first baseman Tianna Bell.
In the next two innings, Boston College chipped away at its deficit and got on the board in the second with a solo home run by right fielder Jordan Stephens.
Following the blast, the Eagles tied up the game at 4 after they plated three runs in the third. Shortstop Gator Robinson started the scoring with an RBI double while catcher Hannah Slike batted in a run on a single to make the score 4-3. Robinson scored the game-tying run on an error by Cal’s third baseman.
The tie did not last long as the Golden Bears recorded an explosive seven-run fourth.
Cal regained the lead on a two-RBI double by Butler and extended the advantage on a two-RBI double by Bell, an RBI single by center fielder Mika Lee, a bases-loaded drawn walk by catcher Lagi Quiroga, and Bell crossed home plate on an error by Eagles first baseman Meghan Schouten.
Pitcher Abby Dunning started in the circle for the Eagles. In her outing, the senior allowed seven runs (all earned) on six hits and five walks in 3.1 innings of work.
Kelly Colleran and Bailey Kendziorski entered the game in relief. The duo allowed a combined five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks.
Cal secured the run rule victory in the home half of the fifth with an RBI double by second baseman Mia Phillips.
With the loss, the Eagles lose the series. Cal won the opener 5-3 on Friday night.
The defeat also caps off a rough day for Boston College’s diamond sports. The baseball team suffered a 22-16 loss to No. 9 Virginia earlier in the day.
Next up, Boston College and Cal will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.