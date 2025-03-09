BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Run Ruled by Cal

The Eagles lose their first conference series of the season.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via Instagram

The Boston College Eagles (10-7, 0-2 ACC) softball team suffered a run rule loss to the Cal Golden Bears (18-4, 2-0 ACC) 12-4 on Saturday. 

Cal jumped out to a fast 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of two-run home runs by right fielder Elon Butler and first baseman Tianna Bell. 

In the next two innings, Boston College chipped away at its deficit and got on the board in the second with a solo home run by right fielder Jordan Stephens. 

Following the blast, the Eagles tied up the game at 4 after they plated three runs in the third. Shortstop Gator Robinson started the scoring with an RBI double while catcher Hannah Slike batted in a run on a single to make the score 4-3. Robinson scored the game-tying run on an error by Cal’s third baseman. 

The tie did not last long as the Golden Bears recorded an explosive seven-run fourth. 

Cal regained the lead on a two-RBI double by Butler and extended the advantage on a two-RBI double by Bell, an RBI single by center fielder Mika Lee, a bases-loaded drawn walk by catcher Lagi Quiroga, and Bell crossed home plate on an error by Eagles first baseman Meghan Schouten. 

Pitcher Abby Dunning started in the circle for the Eagles. In her outing, the senior allowed seven runs (all earned) on six hits and five walks in 3.1 innings of work. 

Kelly Colleran and Bailey Kendziorski entered the game in relief. The duo allowed a combined five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks. 

Cal secured the run rule victory in the home half of the fifth with an RBI double by second baseman Mia Phillips. 

With the loss, the Eagles lose the series. Cal won the opener 5-3 on Friday night.

The defeat also caps off a rough day for Boston College’s diamond sports. The baseball team suffered a 22-16 loss to No. 9 Virginia earlier in the day. 

Next up, Boston College and Cal will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. 

Read More:

manual

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC