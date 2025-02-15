Boston College Softball Splits Doubleheader With Loss to No. 2 Florida
The Boston College Eagles (5-5) softball team dropped its Bubly Invitational finale to the No. 2 Florida Gators (12-0) 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla.
Although Boston College did not score a run, the team recorded four hits, a pair from catcher Hannah Slike, one from third baseman Janis Espinoza, and one from designated player Maycee Hilt.
Bailey Kendziorski started in the circle for the Eagles. She pitched 6.0 innings and allowed six hits, three runs (all earned), and struck out three batters. The freshman moves to 0-3 on the year.
Florida tacked on its first run of the day in bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by shortstop Rylee Holtorf.
The Gators added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI single by center fielder and leadoff batter Kendra Falby and a sacrifice fly by left fielder Korbe Otis.
For the Gators, ace Keagan Rothrock started in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed four hits as well as struck out five batters. The sophomore moved to 6-0 on the year.
The defeat splits Boston College’s slate of games today. Earlier in the day, the Eagles defeated Providence 6-4 after scoring five runs in the seventh inning.
With the loss, the Eagles finish the Bubly Invitational 2-3. They were swept by Florida, beat Binghamton and Providence, and lose to No. 14 Duke.
Next up, Boston College travels to Greenville, N.C., to compete in the Pirate Invitational, hosted by East Carolina. The Eagles will play Canisius on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET.