Seventh Inning Rally Pushes Boston College Softball Past Providence
The Boston College Eagles (5-4) softball team earned a come from behind win over the Providence Friars (0-7) 6-4 in its final day of the Bubly Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Friars got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Right fielder Hanna Aldrich hit an RBI single to put Providence in front 1-0.
The Eagles responded in the second and tied up the game at 1 after second baseman Emma Jackson scored on a passed ball.
After knotting up the contest, the Friars scored three unanswered runs to retake the lead 4-1. The first was in the second with a two-RBI single by left fielder Elisa Smith and the second was in the fourth on a solo home run by first baseman Cameron Dunn.
Smith had a nearly perfect day as she went 3-of-4 in the leadoff position.
Boston College rallied and recorded a come from behind win after a comeback in the seventh. The Eagles scored five runs in the inning to take the lead 6-4 and eventually win the game.
Eagles right fielder Jordan Stephens got the scoring going with a two-RBI double. Third baseman Janis Espinoza followed that up with an RBI single, and shortstop Gator Robinson capped off the scoring with a two-RBI single.
Shannon MacLeod started in the circle for Boston College. She allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in 1.2 innings of work. Kelly Colleran and Bailey Kendziorski entered the game in relief. Colleran allowed one run (earned) on four hits and one walk in 4.1 innings of work. Kendziorski did not allow a hit, walk or run in her one inning.
Colleran was credited with the win and moved to 3-0 on the season while Kendziorski earned her second save of the year.
Next up, Boston College finishes its run in the Bubly Invitational as it takes on the No. 2 Florida Gators at 11:30 a.m. ET.