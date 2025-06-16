BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Transfer Pitcher Commits to Clemson

Abby Dunning announced her new home in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Kim Rankin

Abby Dunning (abbydunning4) via Instagram

Boston College softball transfer pitcher Abby Dunning has found her new home. 

Dunning is transferring to Clemson. She shared the news on Sunday in a social media post. 

“Go Tigers,” said Dunning via Instagram in her announcement post.

The Burr Ridge, Ill., native was the first Eagle to enter the portal on May 7. 

During her four seasons on The Heights, she made 62 starts in 93 appearances and allowed 337 hits, 224 runs (183 earned), 255 walks, 387 strikeouts, and 27 home runs in 412 innings of work. She boasted a 3.11 ERA and 31-33 record. 

Dunning saw time in just five games in Boston College’s 2025 campaign. This past season, she pitched 12.1 innings and allowed hits, 10 runs (nine earned), two home runs, walked 11 batters, and struck out seven.

Her last outing for the Eagles was on March 14 against Virginia where she worked two innings. 

Dunning is one of multiple Eagles that entered the portal this offseason, joining pitcher Gabriella Aughton, outfielder Darien McDonough, and infielders Gator Robinson and Emma Jackson. 

McDonough has transferred to Binghamton while Robinson and Jackson both transferred to Cal. 

In 2025, Boston College went 22-29 overall which included a 5-19 mark in ACC play, and finished last in the ACC standings. 

The program will look a lot different next season as it will be under new leadership. 

Former Saint Francis head coach Beth Krysiak was hired last week to serve as the next head coach of the Eagles, marking the sixth head coach in program history. 

Former head coach Amy Kvilhaug announced her retirement from collegiate coaching at the end of the season in May. 

