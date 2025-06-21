Boston College Student Athletes Participate in Fourth Edition of ACC Unity Tour: The Rundown
The fourth edition of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Unity Tour began on Thursday and will run until Sunday, with each ACC member institution invited to send six representatives—four student-athletes and two coaches or staff members.
For the 2025 edition, Boston College selected BC football’s Ty Clemons, women’s basketball’s Athena Tomlinson, men’s soccer’s Bryce Copeland-Del Toro and softball’s Janis Espinoza, including athletics administrators Michael Harris and Josh Beekam, to attend the weekend event.
The Unity Tour is composed of segments in Montgomery, Selma and Tuskegee, Ala. where each member institution’s selected individuals participate in immersive educational experiences through visits to historical sites. At each site, local leaders guide the attendees with lessons about the history, culture and community engagement related to those sites.
The theme of the 2025 Unity Tour is “Legacy of Unity: Elevation, Equity and Empowerment.”
“The ACC Unity Tour began in 2022 when ACC student-athletes and administrators embarked on an immersive education journey to Selma and Montgomery,” according to the press release on bceagles.com. “In 2023, the tour continued in Washington, D.C., where participants visited key civil rights landmarks and joined in commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The 2024 tour brought the group to Charleston, S.C., for an educational experience in ‘The Holy City.’”
The 2025 edition consists of a visit to Tuskegee University, a tour of the Tuskegee Airmen Museum, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “March” from Selma to Montgomery, a community engagement project which involves collecting school supplies at First Baptist Church in Selma, a walk across Edmund Pettus Bridge, and visits to the National Memorial for Peace & Justice Museum and the Legacy Museum.
“We are proud to once again provide this meaningful experience that brings our entire membership together,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. said.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, June 21.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Friday, June 20.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
70 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men's hockey forward Nikita Nesterenko signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Nesterekno is one of three former Eagles on the Ducks—the other two are Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider, the latter of whom was traded from the New York Rangers to Anaheim on Thursday, June 12, after spending 13 seasons in the Big Apple.
- Read more on the latest commit of the Boston College football class of 2026, who announced his decision to come to Chestnut Hill Friday morning. The three-star cornerback is Bill O'Brien's 21st recruit from the '26 class and is a product of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Md.
- Three-star offensive tackle Marky Walbridge, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound product of St. Sebastian's (Needham, Mass.)—who received an offer from BC on June 13—reportedly took an official visit to the Heights but is also planning to visit Michigan this weekend. Walbridge additionally boasts offers Alabama and Penn State.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Mike [Holovak] had a strong impact on the game both as a coach and as a general manager and as an executive in the League for a long time. He was well respected and well thought of and one of the guys I looked up to and admired when I was growing up."
- Bill Belichick
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social