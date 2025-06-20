2026 3-Star CB Commits to Boston College
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff received some more good news on Friday as the Eagles picked up yet another 2026 commitment.
Fresh off of his official visit to Chestnut Hill on June 11, 3-Star cornerback Xavier Myers from Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland has officially announced his commitment to Boston College.
He took to social media on Friday to confirm his decision.
Myers is a 6-foot-2, 190 lb. lengthy cornerback with the versatility to line up all across across the defensive backfield. He has long arms and excellent footwork which make it easy for him to interrupt passing lanes and give opposing offenses headaches.
247Sports ranks the Maryland native as the No. 109 player in the nation at his position and the No. 28 player in the state. Though he is a more under-the-radar prospect, Myers held an impressive list of offers including the likes of Temple, East Carolina, James Madison and more.
With the addition of Myers, Boston College is now up to 21 commitments in the 2026 class and still has another crop of official visitors lined up for the weekend of June 20.
While most of the Eagles' commitments have come from somewhat underrated prospects, O'Brien and the staff have seemingly done an excellent job in evaluating talent beyond the star rating and look to have acquired some truly excellent players.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 20-22
- 4-Star EDGE Carter Gooden - Visited Boston College on 01/19/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Mason Leak - Committed to Boston College on 10/03/2024
- 3-Star DL Mac Fitzgerald - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2025
- 3-Star RB Jamal Rule
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Named Boston College as a finalist on 06/06/2025
- 3-Star ATH Steve Klein - Committed to Boston College on 05/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Brayden Allen - Received in-home visit on 05/05/2025
- 3-Star DL Deuce Alailefaleula
- 3-Star OL Dean Ruksnaitis - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2024
- 3-Star EDGE Sarrel Howard
- DL Amier Clarke - Received an offer on 01/28/2025
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)