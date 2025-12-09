Saquon Barkley Addresses Confidence Level in Jalen Hurts After Four-Interception Game
The Eagles came up short against the Chargers on Monday after quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over five times. In what was a chaotic, monster-filled primetime game that saw the two teams commit a combined eight turnovers, the Eagles were unable to overcome their mistakes.
Despite all the turnovers from Hurts—including two on one play—the Eagles did force overtime and still had the chance to steal the game late. The Chargers had taken a 22-19 lead on the first drive of overtime, and the Eagles were driving down the field to try to win the game. Instead, Hurts threw his fourth interception of the night as Chargers corner Cam Hart tipped his pass and Tony Jefferson came away with the pick.
Though Hurts and the offense have been lackluster all season, running back Saquon Barkley’s faith in his quarterback remains strong.
"High,” Barkley said of his confidence in Hurts after the game. “I mean, I don’t know what the numbers were. In my opinion, when we got the ball back in overtime and I got Jalen Hurts as my quarterback, I have all the confidence that we’re going to win that football game. Sometimes it just doesn’t work. That’s the truth."
Along with Barkley, receiver A.J. Brown also stuck up for his quarterback and took responsibility for his own mistakes in the loss. Brown has notably been vocal about the team’s offensive issues throughout the season.
“Obviously, he’s the quarterback. He’s gonna get a lot of stuff for it but we in this thing together. Today, the one across the middle, I’m more than capable of making that catch. We can’t put that on him. He was under pressure, it ain’t gonna be perfect. It was a tough game, tough opponent.”
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni similarly emphasized that the loss does not fall on just Hurts. “It’s never just on one person,” he said. “Ultimately [Hurts] always has the ball in his hands and I know he’ll wear a lot of that and own that. I gotta do a better job of helping him in those scenarios. It’s never just on execution.
Though Hurts had been good at limiting turnovers this season, the dam broke on Monday and it resulted in the Eagles’ third straight loss. Philadelphia has dropped from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to 8-5 and the No. 3 seed. It will look to rebound against the Raiders next week.