Boston College Takes Stage at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Football (BCFootball) via X
The 2025 ACC Football Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., has officially come to a close. 

Boston College took to the podium on the final day of the event, Thursday morning, and had a press conference that featured head coach Bill O’Brien, WR Lewis Bond, DB KP Price, and LB Daveon Crouch. OL Logan Taylor was also a representative for Boston College.

The group also did 1-on-1 questions, made appearances on ACC Network, and had multiple radio interviews throughout the day. 

No games are scheduled for Friday, July 25.

No games were scheduled for Thursday, July 24.

36 days.

  • The ACC shared photos of Boston College WR Lewis Bond, DB KP Price, LB Daveon Crouch, and OL Logan Taylor from ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte which included a group photo with head coach Bill O’Brien.
  • Bill O’Brien shared a personal milestone throughout ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday.
  • Class of 2026 prospect Kinley Asp has received an offer from Boston College women’s basketball.

[On Kevin Stevens] “It’s really unfortunate that after he got injured against the Islanders, his life went in a different direction. He came out of it after a few months and resumed his career, but he was never the same.”

Mario Lemieux

