Boston College Track & Field Finishes ACC Outdoor Championships, The Rundown: May 18, 2025
The Boston College men’s and women’s track & field teams competed in the ACC Championships over the weekend.
In the final day of the event on Saturday, multiple Eagles participated, mostly from the women’s team.
Emma Rohan started things off on Saturday in the Women’s Javelin where she finished in 11th place with a 40.04m.
Anna Becker, Kylee Bernard, Aliyah Canty, Anna Sonsini were in the Women’s 4x100m and 4x400m Relay. In the 100m, they led Boston College to a 13th place finish with a time of 46.09 and an eighth place finish in the 400m with a time of 3:36.34.
Canty also competed in the Women’s 400m Hurdles where she finished in seventh place with a time of 59:58.
Ella Fadil and Abby Lewis were in the Women’s 5,000m Final. Fadil finished 11th with a time of 16:00.12 and Lewis finished 29th with a time of 16:58.65.
Peter Fox was the only member from the men’s team slated to compete and he participated in the Men’s 5,000m Final where he was disqualified.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Sunday, May 18.
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Cal 4, Boston College 3 (10 innings)
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
104 days
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 linebacker/EDGE Camaj Matthews has received an offer from Boston College. Matthews is a product of Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J.
- Former Boston College baseball pitcher/infielder Joe Vetrano hit a home run for the Great Lake Loons on Saturday.
- Boston College football’s Owen Stoudmire was the recipient of this year’s John J Cardinal Wright Award.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Football isn’t work.”- Frank Leahy
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social