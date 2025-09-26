Boston College Volleyball Begins ACC Play: The Rundown
Boston College Volleyball will play their first two games in the ACC as they take on No. 6 Louisville and Notre Dame this weekend. The Eagles will start by taking on the Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. They'll have a day off on Saturday before facing Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.
The Eagles have begun the season on a roll and head into the weekend tilts coming off their first loss of the year. They dropped their last match on Saturday, Sept. 20 against Bryant at home. The Bulldogs won in a close affair, three sets to two. Before that, BC had won their first 11 matchups to start out. The Eagles are flawless on the road so far this season and will hope to continue the trend to begin conference play.
Here is The Rundown for Friday, September 26.
Friday's Schedule:
Volleyball: at No. 6 Louisville, 7 p.m. ET. | Preview | Watch | Live Stats
Women's Hockey: at No. 3 Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET. | Preview | Watch | Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
Women’s Hockey: Minnesota 7, Boston College 1.
Women’s Soccer: Stanford 2, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey's season opener:
7 days.
Did You Notice?
BC Men's Basketball posted a teaser for a reveal tomorrow on X. One can only assume that this will be the release of the new jerseys for the 2025-26 season. The Eagles' season will tip off on Nov. 3 against Florida Atlantic.
BC Football posted pictures hyping up their home game on Saturday, Sept. 27 against Cal. This will be the first BC home game in nearly a month. The last time the Eagles took the field at Alumni Stadium was Aug. 30, in an opening 66-10 win over Fordham. Head coach Bill O'Brien will be hoping that the crowd will be rocking for Family Weekend on the Heights.
BC Softball posted pictures from their preseason preparation. The schedule for the 2026 season has not been released yet. The Eagles will be looking to rebound from a 22-29 record in 2025. BC went just 5-19 in conference play.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I know our kids got excited about it, but I’m not sure what effect it had on their football team. But it certainly had a tremendous effect on our team. I think that helped us raise our play to a different level that day.”
- Tom O’Brien on beating Notre Dame
