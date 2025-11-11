Boston College Wide Receiver Approaching Program Record: The Rundown
While the team's record this season has been disappointing at best and collapsing at worst, it hasn't stopped the team's most prominent offensive weapon from climbing the charts of Boston College's all-time receptions list.
Lewis Bond is on pace to break former Eagle Zay Flowers's 200-reception record on the all-time charts.
Flowers set the record playing from 2019-2022 while Bond's tenure has run from 2021 to the present day, and Flowers still holds a lengthy lead in terms of receiving yardage, but the receptions record is well within reach sooner than later, as Bond only needs to haul in three more catches to tie Flowers's impressive feat.
The only question I really have now is this - who will the pass come from? We've seen Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien play musical chairs with Dylan Lonergan and Grayson James the last few weeks, which can only further complicate the route for Bond to break the 200-catch mark.
If it isn't resulting in many points, at least O'Brien's pro-style offense is resulting in catches for one of BC's brightest stars.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Tuesday, Nov. 11.
Did You Notice?
Former Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley's name appeared on a rather interesting hot board after the firing of Brian Daboll yesterday. Hafley is currently serving as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.
With the Boston College softball season set to begin in the spring, pitcher Kelley Colleran is already getting preseason love from several outlets. Colleran finished last season 13-15 overall and struck out 89 batters. Will she break 100 this year?
Boston College's 1-9 start to the season is the worst through 10 games for the program since 1978.
Yesterday in Boston College History:
November 10, 1962: Jim McGowan retuned two interceptions for touchdown to help lead a 42-13 victory over Texas Tech.
November 10, 1937: Hockey standout Bill Daley was born in Wellesley, Mass.
November 10, 1980: Former pro basketball player Troy Bell was born in Minneapolis, Minn.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
"Joey's got an unbelievably quick release. He's a great scorer, but he's not exactly a big talker. You ever see a stone-face deadpan?"- Terry Crisp on Joe Mullen
