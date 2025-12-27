Eagles vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
The best NFL game on Sunday is an interconference showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, which could end up being a Super Bowl preview.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I have a few picks for those of you who like to bet on player props. Let's dive into them.
Eagles vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets
- Saquon Barkley OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Josh Allen UNDER 195.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Saquon Barkley OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Saquon Barkley to go OVER his rushing yards total as my No. 9 prop for Week 17:
The Buffalo Bills have struggled to stop the run all season, allowing the second-most opponent yards per carry at 5.4 while also ranking 31st in opponent rush EPA and in the bottom five in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to Saquon Barkley having a big performance on Sunday. Barkley has rushed for 122+ yards in two of his last three games, and he's in a great spot to reach 82+ yards on Sunday.
Josh Allen UNDER 195.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Bills would be smart to try to stick to running the football against this Eagles defense. Their secondary has been one of the best in the NFL this season, and they've allowed just 3.6 yards per pass attempt over their last three games, by far the best mark in the NFL in that stretch. Allen will be limited through the air on Sunday.
Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Dallas Goedert has been hot of late, hauling in a combined 17 receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns over the Eagles' last three games. At +250 odds, let's bet on the Eagles' tight end to stay hot in this pivotal matchup on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
