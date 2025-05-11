Boston College WLAX Hosting Neon Night Against Stony Brook, The Rundown: May 11, 2025
With the Boston College women's lacrosse team slated to match up with Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA Tournament today, the team announced that its theme for the night will be neon.
The team currently sits at 17-2 overall on the season, while Stony Brook boasts a more than respectable 16-4 overall record itself. Boston College earned the first round bye for the NCAA Tournament, which also allows the team to host tonight's matchup on their home turf.
Play is slated to begin at noon.
Today's Schedule:
Baseball: Boston College at UMass Lowell | 2 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch
Women's Lacrosse: Boston College vs. Stony Brook | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 8, UMass Lowell 3
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
111 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse is asking fans to wear neon at the Eagles' second round game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Boston College drew the No. 2 overall seed and will host either Loyola Maryland or Stony Brook. The theme for the night is neon.
- Boston College women's lacrosse head coach Jen Kent was recently featured in USA Lacrosse Magazine.
- Former Boston College offensive lineman Jack Conley was getting active in the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I think the easiest way to defend is by playing offense, make the defensemen turn and try to force them into turnovers (and) playing in their end.”- Chris Kreider
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social