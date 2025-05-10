Boston College WLAX Set To Play Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament, The Rundown: May 10, 2025
The Boston College Eagles women's lacrosse squad entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed, and will now face off against Stony Brook in the team's first matchup of this year's tournament.
The Eagles benefited from a first-round bye, as Stony Brook bested Loyola to advance to the second round, where BC awaits.
BC starts its journey to a possible eighth straight semifinals and championship appearance. The Eagles have won 14 straight games in the NCAA Tournament when hosting. The Eagles are an emphatic 17-2 and boast a 7-0 record at home this season.
Despite taking two losses to North Carolina, Boston College is looking to gain back its spot atop the WLAX college landscape in the NCAA Tournament.
- Boston College women's lacrosse is asking fans to wear neon at the Eagles' second round game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Boston College drew the No. 2 overall seed and will host either Loyola Maryland or Stony Brook.
- Class of 2028 athlete Markel Long Jr., received an offer from Boston College. Long Jr., is a product of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., and is his first Division I offer.
- Class of 2027 wide receiver Brendan Cardoso was invited to participate in one of Boston College's summer camps on June 15.
“If you have the talent, the right person will find you.”- Johnny Gaudreau
