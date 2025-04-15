Boston College Women's Basketball Guard Entering Transfer Portal, The Rundown: April 15, 2025
Boston College women's basketball guard Tatum Greene is entering the transfer portal.
During her freshman campaign, the Baltimore, Md., native appeared in 34 games for the Eagles which included three starts and averaged 15.5 minutes, 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Greene is one of multiple Eagles that announced plans to enter the portal over the weekend, joining guard Savannah Samuel and forward Teya Sidberry.
Today's Schedule:
- Men's Golf: Boston College in Shark Invitational | Glen Head, N.Y.
- Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Syracuse (ACC Tournament) | Cary, N.C. | 10 a.m. ET
- Baseball: Boston College vs. UConn | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Quinnipiac | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men's Golf: Boston College in Shark Invitational- 1st Place, -2 to par
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
137 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's tennis shared a team photo from practice ahead of the ACC Tournament in Cary, N.C.
- Boston College softball outfielder Jordan Stephens made program history over the weekend and was named this week's Franklin Hitter of the Week.
- Boston College women's soccer celebrated International Goalkeeper Day on Monday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“That’s probably the beauty of it: Once you get to March Madness, you catch lightning in a bottle and we somehow got through that first game, and the crazy part, with all the hype, media and you’re playing the No. 1 team in the country, the defending champs.”- Bill Curley
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social