Boston College Women's Basketball Picks Up Guard Out of Transfer Portal, The Rundown: April 29, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College women's basketball team picked up an addition to its roster out of the transfer portal.

Former San Diego State guard Erin Houpt has signed with the Eagles, the program officially announced on Monday.

During the Aztec's 2024-25 campaign, Houpt appeared in 34 games which included 13 starts and averaged 15 minutes, 4.8 points, and 1.2 rebounds per game en route to a 25-10 season.

Today's Schedule:

  • Baseball: Boston College vs. UMass (Beanpot Round 2) | Fenway Park, Boston | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Softball: Boston College at UConn | 6 p.m. | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

Men's Golf: Boston College in ACC Championship- 14th Place

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

123 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women's lacrosse announced its Golden Eagle honorees on Monday afternoon.
  • Class of 2027 defensive lineman Dennis Glenn Jr., received an offer from Boston College.
  • The Boston College football program shouted out its draft picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

April 29, 1987: Soccer player Alejandro Bedoya was born in Englewood, N.J. 

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"You never know when you're gonna find yourself around the ball, and if you give effort, you're going to find yourself around the ball more than you won't.”

Luke Kuechly

Special Media:

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men's basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI.

