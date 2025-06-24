Boston College Women's Basketball Travels to Providence in November: The Rundown
The Boston College women's basketball team has learned one of its games for the upcoming season.
The Eagles will travel to Providence, R.I., to take on the Providence Friars during their non-conference slate on Nov. 15.
The contest is one of 12 games that the Friars released for their non-conference schedule on Monday. Both teams will release full schedules at a later date.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2026 running back Maxwell Warner committed to Missouri on Monday. He was a Boston College target. Currently, Warner ranks No. 1,094 nationally, No. 72 in running backs, and No. 26 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Ten Boston College rowing members were named CRCA Scholar Athletes.
- Class of 2027 offensive tackle Aden Norris has received an offer from Boston College.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“All these decisions are tough. I'm very aware of how hard these guys work. Not that we're different than any other NFL team, but we ask a lot of these guys. We demand a lot of them. They work very, very hard. Anytime you have to release a player, I just think that's very difficult. A very difficult conversation."- Bill O’Brien
Special Media:
