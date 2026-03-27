Boston College Women's Basketball Hires Kate Popovec-Goss as Head Coach

Boston College women's basketball has hired Kate Popovec-Goss to be the team's head coach.

The program made the announcement via an official press release on Friday night.

"I am incredibly honored to be named the head coach at Boston College, one of the most prestigious institutions in the country, in one of the best cities in the nation," said Popovec-Goss in the official press release. "This is a special opportunity, and I'm excited to build a program that reflects the excellence, integrity, and tradition that define BC. It is evident that BC believes in building a championship experience both on the court and off of it, which aligns with my mission as coach. My family and I are so grateful for the belief of Fr. Leahy, Blake James, and Shauna Cobb. I can't wait to get to work! Go Eagles!"

Popovec-Goss has coached Bradley women's basketball since 2022. She finishes her tenure at Bradley with a 44–86 record. She was also associate head coach of Northwestern women's basketball from 2017 to 2022.

"Kate Popovec-Goss is a proven winner and transformational leader; we are excited to welcome her to Boston College," said Boston College athletics director Blake James in the press release. "Her track record including recent success in rebuilding Bradley aligns with our vision. We believe she has the drive and experience necessary to lead our program moving forward."

Other stops Popovec-Goss has made during her career include Colgate from 2016-17 as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Northwestern from 2014-16 as director of player development, and La Salle from 2013-14 as director of basketball operations.

She is an alum of Northwestern and played college basketball at Northwestern and Pitt.

Popovec-Goss will be the ninth head coach in BC women's basketball history.

She replaces former Boston College head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, who was with the program for eight seasons.

BC announced that Bernabei-McNamee would not be returning on March 1 shortly after the Eagles' season came to a close with a 90-65 loss to Syracuse.

Last season, Boston College went 5-26 overall which included a 1-17 mark in ACC play.

The team’s only conference win came against SMU on the road 77-59 on Feb. 19. The win snapped a 20-game losing streak for Boston College and was the team's final win of the 2025-26 campaign.