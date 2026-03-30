Boston College Football's Micah Amedee, Robert Smith IV Talk New Players, Coaches

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— Boston College football began its fourth week of spring practice on Monday morning inside Fish Field House.

Coming into the new season, the Eagles have multiple new faces both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

Most notably, Boston College hired veteran college football coach Ted Roof to serve as the program’s next defensive coordinator. He replaced former DC Tim Lewis who was let go shortly after the Eagles’ 2025 season came to a close.

BC also hired former UMass offensive line coach Kurt Anderson to serve in the same position during the offseason. Former offensive line coach Matt Applebaum was also let go after the 2025 season.

After practice on Monday, Eagles defensive lineman Micah Amedee spoke on what it has been like to be coached by Roof throughout spring practice.

“So far so good,” said Amedee. “He's a detailed coach. A lot of details and he knows what he's talking about and he's a great guy to listen to, learn from, and I think we have a bright future.”

Offensive lineman Robert Smith IV spoke on Anderson.

“It's been great actually,” said Smith IV. “Coach Anderson, he teaches a lot. He's hard on us, but he wants us to be great. And I say, that’s really good.”

Both players also talked about the 26 new players that came into the program this offseason and the team bonding and chemistry going on.

The new additions include 15 offensive players, nine defensive players, and two special teams players.

“So far so good,” said Amedee. “A lot of guys from different places. Every day we're team bonding, whether that's in the locker room, like outside of classes and stuff like that. So we're getting to know each other. It's coming along pretty good. And that carries on to the field. If you have a good relationship in the locker room, you're going to have a good relationship on the field.”

Smith IV specifically spoke on the team bonding between the offensive linemen.

“I'd say it's grown a lot,” said Smith IV. “It’s been good to say the least. We’ve grown much as brotherhood, bonding off the field and just trying to play as one.”

Boston College will hold its next spring practice on Wednesday morning at Fish Field House.