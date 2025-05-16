Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Attacker Rachel Clark Speaks on Breaking Program Record, Final Four
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team is one step closer to another national championship.
The team earned its spot in its eighth consecutive Final Four after a dominant 18-11 victory over the No. 7-seeded Yale Bulldogs on Thursday night.
One of the biggest keys to the win was the eight-goal performance by attacker Rachel Clark, who not only led all scorers, but also broke a program record.
Clark’s performance cemented her name into Boston College’s history books with the most goals in a single season with 103. The senior broke Charlotte North’s record which was 102 in 2021.
After the game, Clark shared her immediate feelings on breaking the record.
“I don’t know,” said Clark. “I don’t really have words to explain it. I’m so grateful for my teammates. I’m so grateful we got this win.”
With Clark now holding the record, North’s 2021 performance is the second-highest while Sam Apuzzo’s 94 goals in 2019 is third, and North’s 92 scores in 2022 is fourth.
The Eagles found themselves in a tight contest with the Bulldogs in the first half, but found their rhythm late in the second quarter and ran away with the game in the third.
The Devon, Penn., native spoke on the team’s mindset at halftime and how it was able to put up an impressive second half to secure the win.
“I think we wanted another day with each other,” said Clark. Going into halftime, we wanted it and I think we weren’t satisfied with our first half and we just want another with each other. And just going back to Gillette [Stadium]. It’s Boston. There’s nothing better. We wanted to win today.”
Now, Clark and the Eagles will look to repeat as national champions in her second year with the program after transferring from Virginia in 2023.
“It’s just so surreal,” said Clark on being able to compete two years in a row for a title. “It’s a dream come true.”
Boston College will take on No. 3 Northwestern in the semifinals on May 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.