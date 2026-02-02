Boston College Women's Basketball Drops 16th Consecutive Game: The Rundown

Boston College women’s basketball continued its season struggles on Sunday afternoon as it suffered a 70-60 road loss to Georgia Tech.

The Eagles opened the game missing their first 11 shot attempts. The team’s first basket came with 2:42 to go in the first quarter to make it a 10-3 Georgia Tech lead.

In the first half, Boston College shot just 21.6 percent from the floor and 10 percent from three-point range. BC scored just 19 points in the half.

The Eagles improved in the second half, but were not able to make a comeback. In the second half, Boston College shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc.



BC guard Jocelyne Grier led the team with 20 points while guard Lily Carmody boasted 19.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-20 overall and 0-11 in ACC play. The defeat also marked Boston College’s 16th consecutive loss.

Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to take on the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

The Rundown: Monday Feb. 2, 2026:

Former Boston College linebacker and staffer Sean Duggan is joining Jeff Hafley's staff on the Miami Dolphins as the organization's defensive coordinator.

Dolphins now will hire Packers LB Sean Duggan as their defensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2026

Class of 2028 wide receiver Will Jones Jr. has received an offer from Boston College. Jones Jr. is a product of Pacifica High School in Oxnard, Calif. In 2025, he caught 44 passes for 629 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Boston College men's basketball social media account shouted out the fans during the Eagles' 73-66 loss to No. 17 Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Shoutout to our students 🤝 pic.twitter.com/H47SZDZbNE — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) January 31, 2026

Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Women's Basketball: Georgia Tech 70, Boston College 60

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

Men's Hockey: No. 13 Boston College vs. Harvard (Beanpot) | Boston, Mass. | 5 p.m. ET | NESN/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

11 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“I ended up going to Memphis and Hubie Brown is known for not playing rookies, so I was in a tough situation. However, I learned a lot.” Troy Bell

We'll Leave You With This:

Proudly Celebrating Black History Month pic.twitter.com/asvZfR1QGF — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) February 1, 2026

