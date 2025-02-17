Boston College Women’s Basketball Falls to Stanford, The Rundown: February 17, 2025
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team suffered a road loss to the Stanford Cardinal 80-75 on Sunday.
The Eagles got within one possession in the final seven seconds of the game, but two made free throws by Stanford sealed the victory for the Cardinal.
Guard Kaylah Ivey led the way for Boston College with 20 points, two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 31 minutes on the court.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 13-15 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
No events are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: Boston College 11, USC Upstate 9.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 3, No. 15 Northeastern 2.
- Women’s Basketball: Stanford 80, Boston College 75.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
194 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s basketball guard T’yana Todd reached a career milestone on Sunday, 1,000 career points.
- The Boston College football program sent out a camp invite to class of 2028 tight end Colten Lis.
- Class of 2026 defensive lineman Alex Willis has received an offer from Boston College.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“The way the game was going, it could just as well have been 0-0. We all go through some games where you don't get any puck luck, you go through others when the hockey gods shine on you. The hockey gods were very good to BC.”- Jerry York
