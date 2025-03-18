Boston College Women's Basketball Guard Entering Transfer Portal, The Rundown: March 18, 2025
Boston College women’s basketball guard T’yana Todd will be entering the transfer portal.
The junior made the announcement via Instagram over the weekend.
“Boston College has been my home for the last three years, however after careful consideration and discussions with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” said Todd. “The entire BC staff, my teammates and the community have been super supportive of me since the beginning. I will forever be grateful. This was a difficult decision, but I believe it’s the best choice for me moving forward.”
During the 2024-25 season, Todd averaged 29 minutes, 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
“I wish continued success to the Boston College women’s basketball program and will always cherish my time here,” said Todd.
Today's Schedule:
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Sacred Heart | 3 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Lacrosse: No.1 Boston College at Brown | 5 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, March 17.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season ppener:
165 days
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men's hockey team ranked atop the Everything College Hockey rankings.
- Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was featured in ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain's new NFL prospect series.
- Class of 2028 defensive lineman Edward Skeffington shared photos from his visit to Boston College over the weekend.
