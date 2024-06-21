Boston College Women’s Hockey Adds Assistant Coach to Staff
The Boston College women’s hockey program added a new coach to its staff on Friday afternoon.
Max Gavin has been hired as an assistant coach.
The Canada native attended Adrian College where he graduated with a communications degree in 2015 and was a member of the men’s hockey team. During his tenure, he made appearances in 120 games and scored 43 goals and 41 assists for 84 points, averaging 0.7 points per game, as well as helped the Bulldogs to a division win and a spot as one of the top four teams in the nation.
After college, he had a small stint with the East Coast Hockey League as a member of the Wheeling Nailers. According to Elite Prospects, he saw time in six games but did not record a point.
Previously, Gavin has served as the head coach for Adrian College’s ACHA-D3 team and an assistant coach for its ACHA-D1 team from 2015-18, was the head coach for the Northern Ontario Juniors Hockey League’s Powassan Voodoos from 2018-20, worked as the Director of Hockey Operations for the University of Vermont from 2021-22, and most recently was an assistant coach for the Dartmouth women’s hockey team from 2022-24.
With the addition, the Eagles coaching staff currently features assistant coaches Gavin and Kate Leary, athletic trainer Aaron Clark, director of strength and conditioning Russ DeRosa, equipment manager Chris Lattarulo, and is led by head coach Katie Crowley.
Gavin joins a program that went 15-14-7 overall during the 2023-24 season including 13-9-5 in conference play and made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament.