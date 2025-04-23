Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Keeper Earns IWLCA Defensive POTW, The Rundown: April 23, 2025
Boston College Women's Lacrosse keeper Shea Dolce was awarded as the IWLCA defensive player of the week yesterday.
Dolce was also tabbed for the All-ACC list along with eight other Eagles. Dolce leads the nation in save percentage with .555 on the season and is second in goals against average with 7.00. Her 426 saves have her sitting third all-time on the school's record books.
Dolce is predicted by many outlets to make the All-American team come the season's end. Now, in other news around Beantown.
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 15, Quinnipiac 2
- Boston College landed a defensive lineman from Wake Forest through the transfer portal yesterday. Marable will aim to help a Boston College front seven that lost its best player this offseason.
- Boston College baseball notched its 20th win of the season and the team's third straight victory with the emphatic win over Quinnipiac win last night.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey and current New York Rangers forward Gabe Perreault is returning to Chestnut Hill for the rest of the semester. The Rangers’ season ended on April 17 with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
