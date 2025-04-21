Boston College Women's Tennis Falls in ACC Tournament Opener, The Rundown: April 21, 2025
Boston College women's tennis' disappointing 2025 season came to a close on Saturday with a loss in the opening round loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, 4-2. The Orange won three doubles matches before scoring a fourth point in singles play.
Freshman Olivia Benton and sophomore Tola Glowaka, were the only two Eagles to pick up wins in singles play, but it was not enough as Boston College ended its season on a nine match losing streak.
Women's Tennis: Syracuse 4, Boston College 2
- Former Boston College long snapper Bryant Worrell announced his commitment to Iowa this weekend.
- Eagles basketball added a commitment from South Dakota transfer Chase Forte.
"Mike Holovak was a great coach and a wonderful person.”- Robert Kraft
