Boston College Women's Soccer Drops Home Game to Louisville: The Rundown
The Boston College women's soccer team lost its third consecutive game to the Louisville Cardinals 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The only goal of the game came in the third minute of the contest by Louisville midfielder Betsy Huckaby, her third of the season, and was assisted by defender Grace Maddox.
The Cardinals outshot the Eagles 16-7 and had more shots on goal 6-3.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-6-5 overall and 0-5-2 in conference play.
Next up, Boston College travels to Syracuse, N.Y., to take on the Syracuse Orange on Sunday afternoon at noon ET.
Here's The Rundown for Monday, Oct. 13, 2025:
Monday's Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Yale Regionals
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women's Golf: Boston College at Quinnipiac Classic | Wallingford, Conn.
- Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. UConn (Exhibition) | Uncasville, Conn. | 2 p.m. ET | NBC Sports Boston | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. UConn (Exhibition) | Uncasville, Conn. | 7 p.m. | NBC Sports Boston | Live Stats
Sunday's Results:
- Women's Soccer: Louisville 1, Boston College 0
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Cal 1
- Field Hockey: Stanford 2, Boston College 1
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
21 days.
Did You Notice?
- Four-star class of 2027 running back Xavier Bala was in Chestnut Hill for Boston College's 41-10 loss to Clemson over the weekend. He took to social media to talk about the experience. Bala is a product of St. Anthony's High School in Melville, N.Y., and is ranked No. 312 nationally, No. 23 in running backs, and No. 2 in the state of N.Y., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Boston College men's basketball has sent out an offer to class of 2027 prospect Declan Griffiths from Avon Old Farms in Avon, Conn.
- Class of 2027 quarterback Webber Marx was also in attendance for Boston College's game against Clemson over the weekend. Marx is a product of St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I love high school basketball and high school sports. It means a lot to the kids and the families. I like the little rivalries that are closer in the footprint than the bigger stage of college sports."- Sarah Behn
