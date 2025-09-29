Boston College Women’s Soccer Ties With Cal: The Rundown
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team recorded a 0-0 tie against the Cal Golden Bears on Sunday.
In total, the Eagles attempted 12 shots and four shots on goal while the Golden Bears had 11 shots and four shots on goal, but neither could execute a score.
Boston College goalie Olivia Shippee recorded four saves in 90 minutes in the net and was credited with a shutout, her sixth of the season.
With the draw, the Eagles move to 4-3-5 on the year and 0-2-2 in ACC play.
Next up, Boston College travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the UNC Tar Heels on Thursday night. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.
Here's The Rundown for Monday, Sept. 29, 2025:
Monday's Schedule:
Men’s Golf: Boston College at UConn Invitational at GreatHorse | GreatHorse Golf Club, Hampden, Mass.
Sunday's Results:
- Men’s Golf: Boston College at UConn Invitational at GreatHorse- 4th Place, +10 (After 1 Round)
- Sailing: Boston College at Women's Atlantic Coast Champs Round 1- 8th Place
- Sailing: Boston College at Danmark Trophy- 13th Place
- Field Hockey: UNC 2, Boston College 1
- Volleyball: Notre Dame 3, Boston College 0
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College 0, Cal 0
- Men’s Soccer: Stanford 3, Boston College 0
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
4 days.
Did You Notice?
- Four-star class of 2026 point guard Trey Beamer is announcing his commitment on Monday. He is picking between Boston College and Maryland.
- Boston College men’s basketball shared a couple of practice photos on Sunday. The Eagles open their season on Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic.
- It’s game week for the Boston College men’s hockey team. The Eagles open their season on Friday night hosting Quinnipiac. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Luke's a little firecracker. He has a dark side. I don't want to give away who he is but a person that plays [that] like is not just a nice guy. He has the smile, the charisma, the lawyer look, but he has like a demolition mentality. That's Luke. We all love him. I wouldn't him any other way."- Cam Newton on Luke Kuechly
Social Media:
