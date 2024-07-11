Class of 2026 Cornerback Jalon Copeland Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: July 11, 2024
Three-star class of 2026 cornerback Jalon Copeland received an offer from Boston College on Wednesday.
The rising junior has received numerous offers during his recruiting process which includes Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan State, Tulane, Nebraska and more.
Copeland is a Valdosta High School product out of Valdosta, Ga., and currently ranks No. 31 in cornerbacks and No. 34 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
53 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 safety Daijon Gaines received an offer from Boston College on Wednesday. The offer was Gaines’ 13th offer from a Division I program. The rising senior is a product of Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., a school that the Eagles already have two commitments from in their class of 2025, quarterback Shaker Reisig and cornerback Ashton Cunningham.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team profiled senior defense player Hunter Roman on social media on Wednesday. In her Eagles career, Roman recorded 105 ground balls and 87 caused turnovers as well as three goals and three assists for six points. "BC lacrosse has taught me the importance of unwavering love and to never give upon what you believe in,” said Roman on X. “I'm eternally grateful for my coaches and their constant support and guidance.”
- Athletes Unlimited released the roster for the 2024 AU Pro Lacrosse Season which featured seven former Eagles, attackers Charlotte North, Kenzie Kent and Sam Apuzzo, midfielders Cassidy Weeks and Dempsey Arsenault, and defense players Sydney Scales and Courtney Taylor.
