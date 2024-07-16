Class of 2026 Tight End Evan Jacobson Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: July 16, 2024
Three-star class of 2026 tight end Evan Jacobson received an offer from Boston College on Monday.
The rising junior is a product of Waukee High School in Waukee, Iowa, and ranks No. 336 nationally, No. 17 in tight ends, and No. 4 in the State of Iowa, according to 247Sports Composite.
So far during his recruiting process, Jacobson has received 20 Division I offers, including from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and more.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
48 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2025 guard Akbar Waheed III is making his commitment on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The rising senior will choose between Iowa, Xavier, Saint Louis, Florida State, and Boston College. Waheed is a product of Georgetown Preparatory School in Rockville, Md., and is ranked No. 164 nationally, No. 30 in shooting guards, and No. 5 in Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team continued its player profile on social media on Monday, this time for goalkeeper Maddy Manahan. During her Eagles career, she saw time in seven games six goals, had a 5.80 goals against average, and two saves for a .250 save percentage. "I'll remember the off the field moments the most,” said Manahan. “Couldn't have done it all twice without the my teammates and the best supporters in the world (s/o BC AthComm). Thank you @BCwlax for making my dreams come true. 00 and 41 out.”
- The 2024 MLB Draft continued on Monday afternoon with rounds three through ten and will conclude on Tuesday. Round 11 is set to start at 2 p.m. ET. So far, Boston College has had one player selected in this year’s draft.
