Eagles Getting Ready to Open Bill O'Brien Era; The Rundown: August 27, 2024

Your daily briefing for what’s going on in Boston College athletics and the week ahead.

Boston College quarterback, Thomas Castellanos gears up to throw during spring practice at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Anthony Garro - Creative Director: Boston College Athletics
College football is revving up and we’ve already gotten a look at Boston College's opening opponent over the weekend. The 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles were stunned at the last second in Dublin on Saturday at the hands of Georgia Tech.

The Noles will certainly be motivated to make a statement next Saturday in response to the loss, but the jetlag and toll an international trip takes on a team historically can have lasting affects the following week. Can Boston College under new head coach Bill O'Brien take advantage?

In any case, Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee will be quite the hostile environment on Labor Day night. ESPN Analytics gives the Noles more than an 80-percent chance to win the game despite their week zero loss—expecting a bounce-back performance against the Eagles.

Where to watch: Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Eagle Results:

Men’s soccer: Boston College 1, Providence 1: Marco Dos Santos scored his first collegiate goal in the 12th minute on the rebound of Xavier O’Neil’s shot off the post. The Friars answered in the second half, with Aidan Davock scoring off a pass from Vasco Teixeira. The Eagles are 0-0-2.

  • The women's soccer team improved to 4-0 on Sunday in dominant fashion over Long Island University by a score of 6-0. Forward Aislin Streicek led the offensive charge for the Eagles, scoring and assisting on separate goals in a well-rounded performance. Chris Watkins’ squad continues to look strong in non-conference play early on this season.
  • Boston College swimming welcomes freshman and recent Team USA Futures qualifier, Olivia Brown to round out the first Freshman class for first year head coach Dara Torres. Brown’s times in the 200 and 400 IM would’ve placed 2nd and 3rd respectively on BC’s 2023 roster, and will look to have an immediate impact following the Eagles return to ACC play after their year-long suspension amidst hazing allegations kept them out of 2023 competition.
  • Monday marked first day of class (FDOC) for Boston College students as the 2024 fall semester began.

On This Date in Eagles History: 

August 27, 1908: Frank Leahy was born in O'Neill, Neb. Over two seasons at Boston College his football teams went 20–2.

This Week in BC’s Calendar:

Wednesday

No games scheduled.

Thursday

Women’s Soccer: Boston College at Dartmouth

Friday

Field Hockey vs Northeastern, Men’s Soccer vs. Dartmouth, Volleyball vs Texas Tech (Boston College Invitational)

Saturday

Volleyball vs. Eastern Kentucky (BCI), Volleyball vs Iona (BCI)

