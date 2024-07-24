Eight BC Eagles Named to East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000, The Rundown: July 24, 2024
As we eclipse 40 days until Boston College kicks off its regular season against on the road against Florida State, eight Eagles were named to the 100th "East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000" watchlist.
Offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, interior defensive lineman Cam Horsley, running backs Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux, wide receiver Jerand Bradley, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, center Drew Kendall and linebacker Kam Arnold each made the cut.
"Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp," the East-West Shrine Bowl's website states. "Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class."
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
40 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former BC sailing standout Erika Reineke shared the secret to her success as she heads to the 2024 Paris Olympics with the U.S. national team: “What gives you the best shot at a medal as a sailor is being extremely well-rounded in a variety of conditions. The more you get to know a venue and its trends, the better you’re set up to create winning strategies for the races...In all of our races, there’s a pivotal point when you make a decision to hedge your bets on a specific strategy. Identifying that moment and setting yourself up to execute it—that’s what separates the amateurs from the veterans.”
- BC women's lacrosse national champion Andrea Reynolds showed gratitude towards her team after time as her collegiate career has come to a close: "Being a part of BC women's lax the last four years has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you to everyone who made it possible to dream this big!"
