Emma Tavella Competes in U.S. Olympic Trials, The Rundown: June 25, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College track and field athlete Emma Tavella competed in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Monday night.
Tavella participated in the 3,000m steeplechase, the same event she placed 11th in during the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships earlier in the month which earned her All-American honors.
On Monday, she placed 14th in her heat and 26th overall with a 10:00:84 time.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
69 days.
Did You Notice?
- Duke volleyball has announced the official transfer of former Boston College setter Grace Penn. The Calif., native spent four years with the Eagles where she tallied eight kills, 2,149 assists, 81 points, and 618 digs. Penn announced her decision to transfer to the Blue Devils as a graduate in Feb.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team will play a game against Western Michigan on Oct. 26. The Broncos announced their 2024-25 schedule which features a Saturday matchup against the Eagles.
- Boston College hockey alums Spencer Knight and Patrick Giles won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Panther defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Finals.
- Four-star class of 2025 wide receiver Jacorey Watson has announced his commitment date. Watson will make his decision on July 2 and will choose from Houston, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Baylor, and Boston College. The Texas native ranks No. 312 nationally, No. 41 in wide receivers, and No. 48 in the state of Texas.
Special Media:
Check out our…
