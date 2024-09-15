Extra Point; September 15, 2024: Boston College Drops First Game of the Season; Falls to Missouri 27-21
The Boston college eagles lost their first game of the year, falling 27-21 to sixth ranked Missouri and dropping to 2-1 on the season.
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos put together a strong performance through the air, but was unable to overcome two costly interceptions, and the offense as a whole was unable to ever find rhythm in the run game.
Head coach Bill O Brien, following the game, said of his team's offensive struggles, "[Missouri] has a good front. Got a good front, we got a good offensive line. I would say that we battled, we got behind. We had to throw the ball a little bit more but give Missouri credit, they did a good job up front. They tackled, well, they got a good team. I mean, if Missouri's number six in the country, they're there for a reason. They got a good football team and we just weren't able to establish a consistent running game, and that's got to improve moving forward."
Through the first two games of the season, the Eagles averaged an impressive 284 yards on the ground, but were held to just 49 against Missouri.
Boston College moves back home next week to take on the Michigan State Spartans who are 3-0, but have two one score wins.
The Spartans have held opponents to under 100 rushing yards a game up to this point, so Thomas Castellanos and company will have their work cut out for them if they hope to bounce back after a close week 2 loss.