Five-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: July 22, 2024
Five-star class of 2026 athlete Brandon Arrington received an offer from Boston College over the weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound two-way player ranks No. 20 nationally, No. 1 in athletes, and No. 3 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
The rising junior is a product of Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, Calif., and plays at the wide receiver and cornerback positions.
Arrington is one of multiple recruits to receive an offer from the Eagles over the weekend, joining four-star class of 2026 tight end Matt Ludwig and class of 2027 athlete Wesley Winn.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
42 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball pitcher Michael King started on the mound on Sunday in the San Diego Padres’ 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. King (8-6, 3.28 ERA) went 7.0 innings and allowed two hits, one run (earned), walked one batter, and struck out six.
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers shared a special moment with a child who is a part of the Ronald McDonald House Maryland organization during Ravens training camp on Sunday.
- The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, also known as “Media Days,” starts on Monday and runs through Thursday. On the first day, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and SMU will take the podium as well as ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. Boston College will speak on Wednesday. Here’s the full lineup for the week which includes times and attendees for every college.
