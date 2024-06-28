Former BC Hockey Goaltender Named to NHL’s Second All-Star Team, The Rundown: June 28, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Boston College hockey goaltender Thatcher Demko earned a spot on the 2024 NHL Second All-Star Team.
Demko played three seasons with the Eagles (2013-16) and was drafted as the No. 36 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks where he has spent the entirety of his career so far.
During the 2023-24 regular season, the 28-year-old started in 51 games for the Canucks and tallied a 35-14 record with 1,492 shots against, a 2.45 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and five shutouts.
Demko also finished as the runner-up for the 2024 Vezina Trophy.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
66 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s lacrosse midfielder Belle Smith was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team.
- Former Boston College guard Reggie Jackson was traded by the Denver Nuggets to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday during the NBA draft for three unprotected second-round picks. Jackson played three seasons with the Eagles (2008-11), appeared in 99 games, and averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He also made the 2010-11 All-ACC Team. Jackson was drafted as the No. 24 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder and has had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.
- The 2024 NHL Entry Draft starts on Friday and concludes on Saturday. The two-day event is set to take place at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev., and will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: BCCentral on SI
Published