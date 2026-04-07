Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Flyers-Devils, Panthers-Canadiens, Golden Knights-Canucks)

The race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is heating up with an 11-game slate on Tuesday night.

I’m targeting a road underdog, a home favorite, and an OVER for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 7.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (+105) at New Jersey Devils

Montreal Canadiens -1.5 (+115) vs. Florida Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks OVER 6.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Flyers (+105) at New Jersey Devils

The Flyers are, well, flying right now. Porter Martone hasn’t missed a beat in his first few NHL games after a stellar season at Michigan State, and Tyson Foerster is back from injury as well. Those are two top-six wingers that give the Flyers some depth throughout the lineup.

Philadelphia has allowed 22 shots on goal or fewer in five straight games, and it’s one of the best teams in terms of expected goals share in recent weeks. The Flyers are right back in the mix for a playoff spot, and actually control their own destiny the rest of the way.

New Jersey may be a better team on paper, but the Devils are out of it and lost the first two meetings back in November. I’ll happily take the Flyers as underdogs, and wouldn’t be surprised if they move to -110 or higher by puck drop.

Montreal Canadiens -1.5 (+115) vs. Florida Panthers

We’ve been fading the Panthers in recent weeks, and there’s no reason to stop now. The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions have been eliminated from playoff contention as injuries have proven to be too much for the Cats.

Since rattling off three straight wins in the middle of March, the Panthers are 4-8-0 with a goal differential of 33-48. They just lost two in Pittsburgh over the weekend, getting outscored 14-6 by the Penguins.

Montreal has won seven straight meetings against Florida, including a 6-2 victory back in January. The Habs should be able to beat up on a significantly shorthanded Panthers team on Tuesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks OVER 6.5 (-105)

The Golden Knights have been a different team since John Tortorella took over behind the bench. They have a 15-6 goal differential in three games, and while the first two were against the Canucks and Flames, they just beat the Oilers 5-1 on the road.

Vancouver has allowed four or more goals in six straight games, including three straight games with at least five goals against. The Canucks are also without Kevin Lankinen in net, so it’ll be Nikita Tolopilo (5-9-2, 3.73 GAA, .880 SV%).

Vegas should be able to score at least four or five, and its goaltending is suspect as well, so Vancouver should also be able to get on the board once or twice.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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