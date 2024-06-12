Former BC Standout Matt Milano Returns to Bills Practice; The Rundown: June 12, 2024
Former Boston College standout linebacker Matt Milano returned to the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after not seeing the field since Week 5 of last season due to a season-ending leg fracture.
Although he was a limited participant, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was thrilled to have Milano back on the field.
"Credit to Matt and what he's been able to do with our training staff and the work he's put in," McDermott said in a press release. "He's so focused. He was focused before this. I feel like he's even more focused, if that's even possible now, in wanting to get back out there for himself, but also for his teammates."
Milano will be eased into a full workload and there's a plan in place with the medical staff to make sure his progression stays on track. The goal is still to have the linebacker be ready for training camp.
"See how it goes one day at a time and then hopefully tomorrow, if overnight things stay managed and then we'll continue to build," McDermott said. "(Matt) will continue to build through the break that we're going to go on. And then hopefully in training camp, he's at a spot where when we open up, he's available."
Milano was a starting linebacker for Boston College in 2015 and 2016. In 25 games, he combined for 118 tackles, including 28.5 for loss, 13 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and his lone interception was returned for a touchdown.
Milano has played a pivotal role with the Bills practically ever since they took him with the 163rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's started for Buffalo in 74-of-90 career games, including just five starts in the 16 contests of his rookie campaign. Milano's best season thus far was in 2022, when not only did he make his first Pro Bowl appearance but he was also named a First Team All-Pro.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
82 days.
Did You Notice?
- Omarion Davis, a class of 2025 safety, committed to Boston College. Davis is the 11th commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive back Rae Sykes, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, and running back Mehki Dodd, eight of the prospects bring three-stars and the rest unranked.
- Former BC and current Atlanta Falcons standout offensive guard Chris Lindstrom was the subject of a cool photo. The 14th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is entering his sixth season and has made Pro Bowl appearances in each of the last two.
