New Hampshire Sets League Ablaze, Moves Up Power Rankings: All Things Hockey East

A lot of hardcore college hockety fans were probably stunned over the weekend, as the New Hampshire Wildcats swept the highly-ranked Maine Black Bears on the road in a fantastic showing, giving Mike Souza’s 100th win as head coach of the Wildcats.

The last time UNH was able to sweep the Black Bears in Maine was nearly two decades ago, all the way back in February 2008.

“We hung in there and had it pretty good in the third as they came after us,” Souza said. “I’m really proud of our kids. That's two big wins for this program, two big Hockey East wins most importantly.”

With that being said, New Hampshire played well, but didn’t exactly dominate Maine, as it was outshot 51-31 and took more penalties over the course of the whole weekend. Despite this, the Wildcats were still able to pull off the rivalry wins, 3-2 and the other being an impressive show of resilience, 1-0, The latter can be attributed to great goaltending and a game-winner coming off the stick of sophomore Cam MacDonald, who created a takeaway and snapped the puck into the back of the net on the breakaway, giving UNH another big three points.

“I thought Maine was the better team for 60 minutes,” Souza added. “I thought our kids hung in there, MacDonald made a great play, Chauvette was excellent in net, Maine had us on our heels and we weathered the storm.”

With all that being said, the undisputed hero for the Wildcats against Maine was senior goalie Kyle Chauvette, who was screeching hot between the pipes, making 49 saves, notched a shutout, and only surrendered two goals against a group of elite scores.

They could have been season-turning wins, although UNH has a impeccable road record of 7-3, and four wins against ranked opponents. This sweep highlighted their strengths and finally gave the team an identity of being vicious underdogs (or "undercats" in this case). The opportunistic Wildcats are playing solid defense, stifling opponents and capitalizing on their scoring chances from turnovers and mistakes. In short, they're more than dangerous.

“We’ve been playing pretty good hockey lately,” Souza said. “We’re getting solid goaltending, some young defensemen are coming along, making adjustments to college hockey. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

For Maine, the series was a really tough loss, highlighting their lack of results as of late with four losses in five games, although the Black Bears did bounce back in beat Lowell in overtime this week.

“We just don’t have that next level of push in our team right now,” Maine coach Ben Barr said. “We have a 'C' culture on our team. It’s not that we don’t have good players, but we can’t do some things that lead to opportunities. It’s just really disappointing.”

The holiday break is near for both teams, and yet, they are both heading in opposite directions. New Hampshire is heating up fast, while Maine is freezing over quickly. What will the rest do when Hockey East returns in January?

More Fallout Insight

In another stunner, Vermont split its series against No. 18 Boston University thanks to a last-minute goal in the second game. However, this series was actually one of the most competitive of the weekend.

In the first matchup, BU capitalized on its goal-scoring opportunities, as freshman Charlie Trethewey and sophomore Kamil Bednarik both lit the lamp in a 2-1 victory. However, Vermont was able to keep up, both in space on the ice and on the stat sheet, keeping it close, losing the shot battle just 28-26, and 33-27 in faceoffs.

"Great start. Really good first period,” BU head coach Jay Pandolfo said. “You know, I was disappointed that we only came out of the first period up one. But then we just completely got away from it in the second period. Really disappointed with our second period."

In the next matchup, the Catamounts were able to capitalize on their opportunities more, as they found the back of the next once every period, including the game winner in the third. With 21.2 seconds in regulation, senior Thomas Sinclair dove for a loose puck, shooting and lighting the lamp to put Vermont ahead for the eventual victory, while freshman goalie Aidan Wright was the star on the defensive end, turning away 30 shots to earn his fifth win this season.

"That was a gutsy road effort from our guys both nights," Vermont head coach Steve Wiedler said. "I was proud of our response and resiliency. It was impressive. Scored in all different ways. A couple big stops by Aiden Wright. But the biggest thing to me was the way our team came together all weekend. Focused on the process of winning and not just the result. Picked each other up after mistakes. Confidence to make plays under pressure. Great team wins."

Meanwhile, No. 15 Boston College swept UMass Lowell in a dominant showing for one of the hottest teams in all of college hockey. In the home-and-home series, BC won both games by a score of 3-1. It controlled the speed, space and tempo throughout the wekeend. In the opener the difference was the Eagles' defense, which was suffocating and unrelenting, only allowing 20 shots on goal and blocking 15. Lowell looked slow out of the gate, didn't making needed adjustments or play with energy until the third period.

“I thought the effort was there in the third, ” Lowell head coach Norm Bazin said. “We were chasing it a little bit in the first two periods, you’re not going to be successful in this league doing that, you have to initiate, and I thought the guys started making some plays in the third and having a little more puck poise. Hopefully that [energy] comes from the start tomorrow.”

Night two would be more of the same, despite the better showing from Lowell, giving the Eagles the deserving six points. The standout player for the Eagles was freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who amassed 46 saves over the weekend. This gave BC its third-straight win entering the holiday break. For Lowell, the spiral continues. Like Maine, the break could be just what it needs to regroup.

Lastly, there was the even-split series between Massachusetts and No. 12 Northeastern in competitive pair of games that saw the Huskies walk away with three points, while the Minutemen’s win was in non-conference play.

Northeastern junior Dylan Hryckowian netted the overtime winner in the opener, while also collecting an assist earlier in the contest. Junior goalie Lawton Zacher earned his eighth win of the season, making 22 stops.

In the next matchup, UMass won 2-0, despite being outshot, losing more faceoffs and committing more penalties. However, a win is a win, and the Minutemen desperately needed one.

"I thought we deserved better last night in the game, and I give credit to the players, we made some small adjustments, came out and played a really solid game," UMass head coach Greg Carvel said. "It was a bit of a chess match. Both teams are just getting the puck deep, trying to earn pucks. There wasn't a ton of offense, but when there was, Jackson Irving was phenomenal. He was different in the game. We've been playing better lately, not getting the results. But tonight, we did, and I'm happy for the group that they get to go into Christmas feeling good about our team."

One Headliner Ahead: Boston University takes on Northeastern

No. 20 Boston University will take on No. 11 Northeastern in a one-and-done matchup, the last big-time Hockey East matchup of the calendar year. These two teams played in late November, in a thrilling split that saw both sides take a game from each other, this is the rubber match to determine the season winner between the two. Don’t look for these teams to phone it in or take it easy, they’ll be playing hard to get three points, as well as some bargaining rights to boot before their matchup in the Beanpot come February.

It's also the final game that will be played at Matthews Arena, which makes it a huge game.

Northeastern is playing its best hockey right now as the offense is finally playing up to the elite level their defense has been at all season long. BU has more than enough talent, and could bring its elite offensive attack, but the defense would have to thwart the Huskies, which seems unlikely as the Terriers have surrendered the most goals in the conference.

Hockey East Power Rankings

1. Connecticut Huskies (-)

Connecticut Huskies | University of Connecticut

Record: 9-5-3 overall (7-3-1 Hockey East)



Goals for-Goals Against: 56-41



Explanation: With a sweep over Merrimack, UConn remains the top dog in the conference. Notching seven wins in its last nine games. The question is can the Huskies keep playing at this level?

2. Boston College Eagles (↑1)

Boston College logo | Boston College

Record: 10-5-1 (7-3)



GF-GA: 53-37



Winners of eight of their last nine, head coach Greg Brown has his team rolling, thanks in part to a lights-out defense. The Eagles have the skill, discipline and the chemistry now, making them one of the best teams in all of college hockey since November, moving them further up the rankings after a slow start in October.

3. Northeastern Huskies (↓1)

Northeastern Huskies | Northeastern University

Record: 10-5-0 (5-3)



GF-GA: 43-30



One of the best defensive teams in the conference. Goalie Lawton Zacher has been this team's rock. However, the dominance is starting to come through thanks to an offensive spark provided by Dylan Hryckowian. A team that has its identity, the Huskies are a ral contender in Hockey East.

4. Providence Friars (↑1)

Providence College hockey | Providence College

Record: 7-6-2 (4-3-1)



GF-GA: 44-37



The Friars continue to fly under the radar, but this team looks solid in all aspects of play. This team lacks depth on offense, but there is still plenty of time for someone to find their mojo and elevate this squad into contender status.

5. New Hampshire Wildcats (↑4)

University of New Hampshire Wildcats | University of New Hampshire

Record: 9-7 (5-4)



GF-GA: 34-42



Well, this is a surprise, huh? The Wildcats swept the reigning Hockey East champions on the road and extended their winning streak to four. This team appears to have some mojo, but can it avoid a late swoon like last season?

6. Maine Black Bears (↓2)

Maine Black Bears | University Maine

Record: 8-7-1 (5-5)



GF-GA: 55-43



Only able to get wins in two of the last six, and that was in overtime against Lowell. The Black Bears are on the downturn for the first time this season, being swept by the Wildcats at home. Head coach Ben Barr will be looking for answers after the holiday break.

7. Boston University Terriers (↓1)

Boston University Terriers | Boston University

Record: 8-8-1 (5-5)



GF-GA: 55-59



The Terriers have been in better form as of late, but still lack the winning edge promised in the preseason. A holiday break could be just what the team needs to get back to its true potential.

8. Massachusetts Minutemen (-)

UMass Minutemen logo | University of Massachusetts

Record: 9-9-0 (2-6)



GF-GA: 42-49



Conference play is still difficult for the Minutemen, but a huge win against Northeastern on the road could help it back on track and playing at a competitive level within the conference. The problem is, it's the farewell game for Matthews Arena, and the Huskies should be flying.

9. Merrimack Warriors (↓2)

Merrimack Warriors | Merrimack College

Record: 5-10 (3-7)



GF-GA: 39-47



A tough sweep at the hands of UConn is tough to recover from, as the defense was unable to slow down the Huskies attack, adding to their four-game losing streak. A team on the downturn, it will have the holiday break to rest up and get ready for the second half of the season.

10. Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks (-)

UMass Lowell logo | University of Massachusetts Lowell

Record: 6-10 (3-5)



GF-GA: 37-44



They're finishing the first part of the season in a state of freefall. Only amassing one win in their last six games, the River Hawks need help and fast. Coach Norm Bazin has a lot on his plate heading into the break. An indecisive offense has left this team dangerously close towards reaching the bottom of the rankings.

11. Vermont Catamounts (-)

Vermont Catamounts | University of Vermont

Record: 5-9 (3-5)



GF- GA: 20-47



Could an upset victory over ranked Maine be the spark that gets them out of the bottom of the rankings (even if it will only be for a short while)? Let's see what the Catmounts do next.

This Week’s Hockey East Award Winners

Player: Boston College Forward Dean Letourneau netted three goals over the weekend, bringing his total to six on the year, giving him his first weekly award of the season.

Rookie: Vermont goalie Aidan Wright made 28 saves against BU, helping his team to the 2-1 upset victory over the Terriers.

Defender: Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson recorded an assist and found the back of the net one time, propelling the Eagles to a weekend sweep.

Goaltender: New Hampshire goalie Kyle Chauvette made 49 saves over the weekend, while recording his third shutout of the season, leading his team to a weekend sweep over Maine. This marks his first career Hockey East weekly award.

Beyond the Blue Line

As Holiday break nears, look for teams to come out with more energy in January. … Overall, six out of 11 teams are nationally ranked this week. Northeastern is the highest at No. 11 and Boston University is the lowest at No. 20, barely holding onto the last spot. … If New Hampshire can get a couple more wins, it could be in the rankings for the first time this season. Next up, undefeated Dartmouth for the annual state championship. … Providence is a team to watch out for in the second half of the season. The Friars appear to be putting it all together.