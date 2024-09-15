Former Boston College Baseball OF Sal Frelick Makes Leaping Catch in Brewers Win, The Rundown: September 15, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Boston College baseball outfielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch in the Milwaukee Brewers 15-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
The play came in the bottom of the first inning when Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Corbin Carroll was at the plate. The ball was hit deep into right field and Frelick made the catch on the warning track to secure the out. Frelick also went 1-of-3 and accounted for one run in the victory.
Currently, the Brewers are 86-62 on the year and are in first place in the NL Central.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Harvard Fall Classic | TBD
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Singlehanded Conference Champs | TBD
- Field Hockey: Boston College at Providence | 1 p.m. ET | FloSports | Live Stats
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College at SMU | ACC Network | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: Utah Valley 3, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
26 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers posted about the Eagles during their game against Missouri.
- Boston College football’s next opponent, Michigan State, beat Prairie View 40-0 and will enter Alumni Stadium a perfect 3-0 on Saturday night.
- Class of 2027 tight end JT Geraci received an offer from Boston College. Geraci is a product of Don Bosco Prep High School in Ramsey, N.J.
