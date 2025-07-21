Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Earns Fifth Win of Season: The Rundown
Former Boston College baseball pitcher John West had another impressive outing with the Hillsboro Hops.
In his latest performance on Saturday, West went seven innings and allowed zero hits and zero runs, walked one batter, and struck out six.
The outing earned West his fifth win of the year which put him at 5-6 and dropped his ERA to 5.18.
The Hops beat the Everett AquaSox 3-0.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Monday, July 21.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, July 20.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
40 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Ava McGee celebrated her birthday on Sunday. She is entering her fourth year with the program and missed the entire 2024-25 season with an injury.
- Former Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku won the 2025 Eagle of the Year Award.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse program honored Mallory Hasselbeck in a social media post.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Mike [Holovak] gets more out of his material than any other coach I've ever seen. His secret is that he sticks to the things his team does best. Mike doesn't allow any prima donnas. His players are tough guys who like to play and they play for Mike, who is a gentleman."- An AFL rival to Sports Illustrated
