Crashing Thunder Causes Run-Scoring Balk in Minor League Baseball Game

Stephen Douglas

Everyone was surprised by the thunder during the Jumbo Shrimp-Tides game.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hosted the Norfolk Tides in Triple A action on Tuesday. During the bottom of the first inning, the Shrimp got on the board thanks to a balk by Tides pitcher Roansy Contreras, who was in the middle of his windup when an especially loud crash of thunder filled the stadium.

Just about everyone in the area flinched, but only Contreras was penalized as the runner on third was granted home plate because that's just what the rules dictate.

Good job by Marlins prospect Jakob Marsee for stealing third base on the previous pitch to set up a situation where anything can happen. Everyone knows once you're on third you can score on a base hit, a wild pitch or the sound of the gods bowling.

Interestingly enough, Norfolk scored twice in the top half of the inning on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and bases-loaded walk. If somebody steals home during this game fans can officially say they've seen it all.

