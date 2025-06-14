Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Has Impressive Outing With Hillsboro Hops
Former Boston College baseball pitcher John West had an impressive outing in his latest performance with the Hillsboro Hops.
On Friday night, West went 6.2 innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, walked one batter and struck out eight in the Hops’ 7-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds.
West’s outing was aided by run support from his team with a two-RBI double by Anderdson Rojas and an RBI double by Druw Jones in the second, an RBI groundout by Gavin Logan in the third, a solo home run by Ben McLaughlin in the fifth, an RBI triple in the sixth by Jones, and an RBI single by Jean Walters in the seventh.
The Shrewsbury, Mass., native was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the No. 374 overall pick (12th round) in the 2024 MLB Draft, one of two Eagles to be selected.
During his four seasons at Boston College, he appeared in 60 games which included 28 starts and allowed 207 hits, 142 runs (127 earned), 24 home runs, walked 91 batters, and struck out 179 in 188.2 innings of work.
He ended his collegiate career boasting an 8-8 record, a 6.06 ERA, and two saves.
This season, he has played for the High-A Affiliate team, primarily in the rotation. He has seen time in 11 games which includes 10 starts and has allowed 44 hits, 28 runs (26 earned), seven home runs, has walked 22 batters, and struck out 58.
Currently, he has a 4-2 record and a 4.18 ERA.
Hillsboro has a 31-30 record this year and is tied for third place in the Northwest League with Eugene.