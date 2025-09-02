Former Boston College Linebacker Named Captain For Patriots: The Rundown
Former Boston College football linebacker Harold Landry III has been named a captain this season for the New England Patriots.
The Patriots released the list of captains via social media on Monday.
Landry III is one of six team captains, joining quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Robert Spillane, tight end Hunter Henry, cornerback Marcus Jones, and safety Brenden Schooler.
Landry played four seasons at Boston College from 2014-17. During his collegiate career, he saw time in 46 games and tallied 160 total tackles, 26 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.
Here's The Rundown for Tuesday September 2, 2025:
Tuesday's Schedule:
Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. Northeastern | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Monday's Results:
Men's Golf: Boston College in Red Bandanna Invitational- 1st Place, +33
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
31 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball catcher Peter Burns spoke about the Birdball Brotherhood in a video the program shared to social media on Monday.
- Boston College men's hockey shared practice photos just a little over a month before the start of their 2025-26 campaign.
- Boston College field hockey player Caroline Chisholm scored her first collegiate goal over the weekend.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On having his jersey retired at Boston College] “I never envisioned this moment. I had great teammates and coaches. We were having a great time, doing something we would have done for free. To be here and being honored is amazing.”- Troy Bell
