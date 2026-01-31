Report: Former Boston College Football Staffer Reuniting With Jeff Hafley

Former Boston College football offensive line coach Matt Applebaum is headed back to the NFL.

Applebaum is joining the Miami Dolphins staff as an assistant offensive line coach, according to a report from CBS Sports national NFL and national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz.

“The #Dolphins are hiring Matt Applebaum as assistant offensive line coach, sources tell @CBSSports,” said Zenitz via X. “Was Boston College’s offensive line coach the last three years, including under Jeff Hafley in 2023. Before BC, was Mike McDaniel’s offensive line coach with the Dolphins in 2022.”

Applebaum spent the past three seasons as Boston College’s offensive line coach. He was one of three coaches the program let go of shortly after BC’s 2025 season came to a close.

The stint was his second in Chestnut Hill. The first was from 2020-21 in the same position.

Other stops during his professional career include Central Connecticut State (2008), Washington Commanders (2008-10), Miami (2011-12), Bucknell (2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014), Southeastern Louisiana (2015), Davidson (2016-17), and Towson (2018-19).

This will be Applebaum’s second stint with the Miami Dolphins as well. He also worked for the organization in 2022 as the offensive line coach before coming back to BC.

He will be reunited with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley who was named the Dolphins' head coach earlier in the month. Hafley coached the Eagles from 2020-23 until he departed to join the Green Bay Packers staff as defensive coordinator.

Boston College’s coaching staff will look very different in the 2026 season.

The program let go of Applebaum, wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, and defensive coordinator Tim Lewis.

It also lost running backs coach Savon Huggins to Penn State and offensive coordinator Will Lawing to the Chicago Bears.

As for incoming staffers, former UMass offensive line coach Kurt Anderson joined the Eagles to serve in the same position, Joe Dailey was promoted to the wide receivers coach, former Eastern Michigan offensive analyst Mike Hart was hired as the running backs coach, and former UCF defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof was named the Eagles’ next DC.

Next season, Boston College will look to improve from its 2-10 overall record from 2025 which included a 1-7 mark in ACC play.

Last season, the Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and their season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29, but lost ten games in between.

Boston College starts spring camp in March and opens its 2026 season at Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5.

