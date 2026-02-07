5 Prop Bets For Super Bowl 2026 That Are Too Good To Pass Up

Super Bowl weekend is here!

After two weeks of waiting, Super Bowl 60 will kick off on Sunday evening in San Francisco.

There are countless ways to attack the Super Bowl from a betting angle, with props available on everything under the sun.

I’m targeting a handful of plus-odds prop bets for Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots that are too good to pass up.

5 Super Bowl 60 Props Too Good To Pass Up

Drake Maye UNDER 19.5 Completions (+100)

Rashid Shaheed UNDER 1.5 Receptions (+104)

TreVeyon Henderson UNDER 0.5 Receptions (+148)

Hunter Henry UNDER 3.5 Receptions (+105)

Sam Darnold OVER 2.5 Rushing Attempts (+101)

Drake Maye hasn’t had to do a ton in these playoffs, at least volume-wise. He’s completed 43 of 77 passes through three games, including just 10 passes on 21 attempts in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

The weather is bound to be better for the Super Bowl, but the matchup doesn’t get any easier.

The Seahawks held both Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy under their 22.5 completions line in their two playoff games thus far. Stafford did finish with 22 completions, though, while Purdy had just 15.

Overall, Seattle held quarterbacks under 19.5 completions in nine games this season, and Maye hasn’t had more than 19 in any of his last five games.

I’ll fade Maye with these plus odds, which is something I’m looking to do for a few players in Super Bowl 60.

Rashid Shaheed made his impact felt with a kick return touchdown against the 49ers, but he hasn’t been a big part of Seattle’s passing game. He was targeted three times in the NFC Championship Game and just twice in the Divisional Round.

Since being acquired from New Orleans, Shaheed has had multiple catches in three of his 11 games with the Seahawks. He might get a few looks his way in the Super Bowl, but I don’t see him suddenly having a big game in the big game.

It’s always risky taking a player to not record a reception because the bet hinges on every passing play they’re on the field. However, I like the value here of under 0.5 receptions at this +148 price when taking Henderson to have under 3.5 receiving yards is -109.

Henderson has been targeted just three times in the last five games, including no targets in Denver in the AFC Championship Game. Rhamondre Stevenson has gotten the bulk of the snaps and targets out of the backfield, and I expect that to continue in the final game of the season.

After seeing five targets in the Wild Card Round against the Chargers, Henry saw a total of five targets in the last two games. He caught three of those five targets against the Chargers, one of two against Houston, and two of three against the Broncos.

The Seahawks held Colby Parkinson to three catches on four targets after getting victimized by George Kittle and Jake Tonges in the previous two games. However, the 49ers’ other offensive weapons were lacking, and the Patriots have been spreading the ball around more.

Sam Darnold hasn’t been afraid of using his legs when he needs to. After a comfortable win against the 49ers, Darnold ran three times for nine yards against the Rams in the AFC Championship Game.

On the season, Darnold has 3+ rushing attempts in eight of 17 games, and it’s important to remember that potential kneeldowns count as rushing attempts.

I’ll round out my plus-odds props with a pick that could come down to the final plays.

